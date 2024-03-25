A Crocus employee recalled how he spoke with terrorist Fariduni on March 7

16-year-old Crocus City Hall employee Alexander saw terrorist Shamsidin Fariduni in early March. In conversation Shot the young man described the meeting and said what he talked about with the criminal.

According to him, on March 7, he was working in the concert hall near the escalator, explaining to visitors who came to the performance of opera singer Alessandro Safin how to get into the hall, wardrobe and other places. There he noticed a man who was acting suspiciously: wandering around the hall, carefully examining everything and asking several times about the layout. Alexander noted that the terrorist spoke and understood Russian poorly.

Photo: Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters

He remembered the man by his jacket, and some time later he saw a photograph of a photographer who mistook Shamsidin Fariduni for an ordinary visitor and photographed him.

On the day of the terrorist attack, the young man also went to work at Crocus and was in the dressing room on the minus first floor. During the shooting, he led people out through a service exit.

A visitor to Crocus also saw terrorists in early March

A visitor to the venue, Natalya, also saw terrorists on March 7, when she came to Safin’s concert. At the entrance, she noticed several bearded men in green and sand clothes. One of them was being photographed by a photographer, and three more stood nearby, laughing and communicating in a foreign language.

After the concert, the woman saw these men again, but on the second floor. She mistook them for employees as one of them was watching her closely. After the terrorist attack, an eyewitness came across photographs of the attackers in the media and identified them.

The taxi driver recognized one of the terrorists whom he was taking away from Crocus on March 7

On March 23, a native of Chechnya, who works as a taxi driver, contacted the police. He stated that he recognized one of the attackers: the taxi driver was delivering this man from the Crocus parking lot to the village of Putilkovo on March 7 at about 19:30.

According to the driver, a man wearing a brown leather jacket got into the car. He took the passenger to his destination and dropped him off.

Terrorists visited the concert hall several times before the attack

Together with Shamsidin Fariduni, 19-year-old Muhammadsobir Fayzov repeatedly came to the concert hall. They visited the concert hall on March 8 during a performance by singer Grigory Leps, and on March 9-11, when the performer SHAMAN (real name Yaroslav Dronov) performed there. In those days, the terrorists decided that the hall was guarded “according to an enhanced program.”

Photo: Maxim Shemetov / Reuters

The attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22, before the concert of the Picnic group. Armed men burst into the building and began shooting at people with machine guns, after which there were explosions and a fire started.

According to the latest data, the number of victims of the terrorist attack has increased to 144 people. 97 victims remain in hospitals and hospitals. They are in varying degrees of severity in medical institutions in Moscow and the region, as well as in federal centers.