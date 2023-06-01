This morning the emergency number 911 rang in which the report was given that a A student from Secondary School No. 80 located in the State of Mexico had shot inside the facilities of the educational institution.

According to national media, the student who is in the first year of high school shot the school mayorwhich was injured and had to be rushed to a hospital.

The first reports indicate that the young student carried out several detonations into the air inside the campus, located on Río Balsas street, Río Candelaria corner, Colonia Los Reyes Acaquilpan Centro, in La Paz, in Edomexand later shot at the school gate.

The authorities and emergency services arrived at the scene to attend to the injured person.

It was reported at the scene that apparently the student wanted to get out of school, but by not allowing him to leave, he shot a mayor.

Until now they have evicted the campus, to protect the integrity of high school students.