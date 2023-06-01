Jannik challenges the German to the second round in Paris following his first round win against Alexandre Muller

A convincing debut, which bodes well. Jannik Sinner arrives in the second round of Roland Garros with the push of a success with only six games left on the street: 6-1 6-4 6-1 clear against Alexandre Muller, landlord in Paris. The South Tyrolean has high ambitions in the French Grand Slam and his mouth is watering after the elimination of Daniil Medvedev, who was in Jannik’s quarter-draw. But first we have to think about Daniel Altmaier, opponent in the second round.

The prediction — Altmaier is an opponent well within Sinner’s reach, but be careful: he shouldn’t be underestimated. The German is number 79 in the world, in the first round he won easily in three sets against Huesler (6-3 6-4 6-4). This year, as a lucky loser, he reached the quarterfinals in Madrid, where he had to surrender to Borna Coric in straight sets. In short: on clay, Altmaier can be a dangerous player. Net of the decidedly superior chances for Sinner, it would be surprising to see a one-sided match in favor of Jannik like the one in the first round. Here we can think of an Over 31.5 of total games in the match, which would also be possible with a match closed in three sets by the South Tyrolean: the odds are 1.85 for Sisal, 1.83 for Better and GoldBet. See also Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 leak: "we are extremely disappointed"

Sinner-Altmaier shares — All major betting sites have no doubts: Sinner is super favorite to win the match against Altmaier. The odds proposed by the bookmakers in head-to-head games are unequivocal in this sense. Jannik’s success is given at 1.08 by Bet365, LeoVegas and PlanetWin. While Altmaier’s victory would definitely be a surprise, also according to what the operators are proposing: 8.00 for Novibet, 7.65 for NetBet and DaznBet. The South Tyrolean is also driven by the only precedent between the two, also at Grand Slam level: victory in four sets in the first round of the US Open last year.

