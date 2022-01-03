In the 82nd minute, Joao Moutinho gave Wolverhampton their first victory at Old Trafford since 1980, advancing to eighth place.

United, who cannot complain too much about the result after a poor performance, remain in seventh place with 31 points, 4 points behind Arsenal, who are fourth, who qualify for the Champions League.

Wolverhampton created many chances in the first half, but waited until 8 minutes before the end to win with Moutinho’s goal, who took advantage of a Phil Jones header to hit David de Gea’s net.