ohThe end of the world is closer than we imagined! A shocking study by scientists at Radboud University in the Netherlands has revealed that not just black holes, but everything else in the universe, is doomed to gradually evaporate. This new research confirms Stephen Hawking’s theory of radiation from black holesbut with a disturbing twist.

Hawking’s theory, proposed in 1974, holds that black holes evaporate by losing radiation, a form of energy in light particles generated around strong gravitational fields. However, the new study carried out by Michael Wondrak, Walter van Suijlekom and Heino Falcke suggests that this radiation occurs not only in black holes, but also in any object with sufficient mass.

According to the Radboud researchers, even the remains of dead stars and other large objects in the universe generate this radiation. This means that everything we know is destined to disappear in a process of gradual evaporation . The revelations of this study have stunned the scientific community and raise questions about the future of the universe and our very existence.

The research combined quantum physics and Einstein’s theory of gravity to explore the creation and annihilation of particle pairs near the event horizon. The event horizon is the “surface” of a black hole where the gravitational pull is so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape.

Hawking showed that sometimes one particle falls into the black hole while the other can escape, eventually causing the evaporation of black holes.

However, the Radboud scientists went further and looked at whether the event horizon was crucial to this process. Surprisingly, discovered that particles can also be created beyond this horizon, in a region where the curvature of spacetime plays an important role . The tidal forces of the gravitational field separate the particles in this zone, leading to the generation of a new form of radiation.

This discovery raises an alarming question: what will happen when everything in the universe gradually evaporates? Scientists still do not have a clear answer, but this finding undoubtedly arouses the concern and curiosity of all those interested in the mysteries of the cosmos and the final destiny of our existence.

Now it can be said that Stephen Hawking’s theory of radiation from black holes has been confirmed for this groundbreaking research from Radboud University. This discovery raises the disturbing possibility that everything in the universe is doomed to gradually evaporate. Will this be the end of the world as we know it? Only time and science will be able to reveal the answer to this existential question.