Ice hockey | Aleksander Barkov’s phone is hot – a flood of messages from Finland

Aleksander Barkov doesn’t show any pain, even though Florida is tight in the NHL finals.

7.6. 21:51

Sunrise

Florida Panthers has started the NHL playoff series with two losses.

The Panthers have taken 130 ice minutes. Indiscipline and stupid ices marked the team’s performance, especially in the second game, which the Vegas Golden Knights won at home 7–2.

Although the final matches have started poorly for Florida in terms of results and gameplay, captain Alexander Barkov gave statements to the Finnish media after the exercises in a good mood and with a smile on his face.

He is enjoying the unique opportunity to play for the Stanley Cup. The family and other close friends also enjoy it.

“My brother is coming here tomorrow, and my mother has been for a long time. Father couldn’t come,” Barkov said.

My pocket vibrates constantly when the lines from Finland are hot.

“The phone basically rings all the time when there are congratulations messages. This is a really great time,” Barkov expressed.

South Florida isn’t known as a hockey mecca, but this spring and summer, the Panthers are basking in an extraordinary spotlight.

“When we landed yesterday, there were fans at the airport as well. As I drove home, Panthers flags were everywhere. This is the coolest time of the year.”

It however, could end soon if Florida doesn’t get its course reversed.

Do you see team indiscipline as a problem?

“We have taken too much ice. We definitely don’t want to start the game with a 2-3 understrength. It backfires at some point,” Barkov admitted.

With Barkov, the superstar leading Florida’s troops Matthew Tkachuk has already recorded 36 minutes of ice time in the finals.

Matthew Tkachuk has taken three behavior tips.

In the final set of the second match, Tkachuk finally got his goal valve open, but it was mainly a cosmetic narrowing.

Barkov said that Tkachuk is of course more useful to the team on the ice than on the ice court.

“He plays hard, which is exactly what we want from him. Everyone knows he plays hard and the refs take it a little more seriously. But that’s okay, we want him to keep playing hard.”

Vegas has so far taken the goals of the final series 12–4. It’s hard to find an area of ​​the game where the Panthers were ahead.

Barkov said Florida needs to do better both defensively and offensively.

“The opponent has been able to cross the middle area quite well along the middle lane. It’s hard for pucks to defend. We need to give better back and side pressure. Starting from the offensive end, more work needs to be done so that they don’t get to come so freely,” Barkov said.

“The last game was already 4-0 in the second set. You should never end up in such a situation.”