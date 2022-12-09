This 2022 we have had various horror movies, but “Terrifier 2” is perhaps the one that has caused the most chaos. The film first had a theatrical release in the United States, from where reports began to arrive of people passed out and attendees vomiting, due to the high content of bloody scenes and brutal gore sequences. Now, after months of great expectations, Art the clown prepares his arrival at the Peru.

“Terrifier 2” caused great chaos due to its scenes full of violence and blood. Photo: Cinedigm

What is “Terrifier 2” about?

“After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County, where he must hunt down and destroy a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night,” the official synopsis states.

Art the clown had been killed by his previous victim. However, in this sequel he has been resurrected by a dark presence. With this return to life, he has also reawakened his desire for blood and death. Who will have the bad luck to cross his path?

The answer has two names: Sienna and her younger brother, Jonathan. The latter, unaware of the danger, has decided to dress up as Art for Halloween and all he does is attract evil his way. Will he be able to save himself?

If you want to catch up with the narrative of the predecessor, you can watch the first part on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to see “Terrifier 2” in Peru?

After its commented and successful premiere in theaters in Mexico, “Terrifier 2” has finally confirmed its premiere in theaters in Peru. Where? For now, the chains cineplanet, Cinemark Y cinestar They are the ones that have added the plot to their billboard.

When does “Terrifier 2” come out in Peru?

If you missed it on Halloween and you don’t mind bathing your December holidays in blood, then save the date on your calendar: “Terrifier 2” will have its premiere in theaters in Peru on December 29.

However, you must be careful with whom you decide to go see it, as the film has restrictions for children under 14 years of age.