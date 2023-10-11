Soulmate: the complete cast (actors) of the TV series

What is the complete cast of Soulmate, the TV series broadcast on Canale 5 on Wednesday evenings at 9.30 pm? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Daniele Liotti: Carlo

Chiara Mastalli: Nina

Alice Torriani: Margherita

Alice Mangione: Annabella

Matteo Sintucci: Ruben, Nina and Annabella’s roommate

Davide Iacopini: Tommaso

Valentina Corti: Adele

Donatella Bartoli: Nina’s mother

Stefania Rocca: Madame Margot, psychic who runs an esoteric shop

Barbara Bouchet: Ortensia, Margherita’s grandmother

Hassein Taheri: Pharaoh

Location

Where was Soulmate filmed (location)? Filming of the TV series took place between the months of August and October 2022 for ten days on Lake Maggiore, in Solcio di Lesa and in Novara, continuing for five weeks in Turin (in particular in Piazza Solferino, Piazza Statuto, Piazza San Carlo, in via Cernaia, the Roman Quadrilatero, the Murazzi and the Po rowing clubs) and for a certain period also in Rome.

Plot

We have seen the cast (actors) and locations of Soulmate, but what is the plot of the TV series? Carlo is a very talented doctor and surgeon from Turin, devastated by the pain of the death of his wife Adele. Two years later, Carlo managed to overcome his loss and decided to move on, asking Margherita, Adele’s best friend, to marry him. But as soon as she makes this decision, the arrival of a new woman shakes all her certainties: it’s Nina, a messed up and generous scammer who passes herself off as a medium thanks to her great talent in imitating voices. During the fake séance organized to deceive the countess, however, something strange happens: Nina goes into a trance and utters a phrase that only Adele could have said to Carlo. In the same period the latter begins to carry out a real investigation which will also involve Nina.