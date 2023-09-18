Terminations | Bad news from the construction industry again: Lapwall closes the Raahe unit, all employees are laid off

Production in Raahe ends at the beginning of the last quarter of the year covering October-December. All employees of the unit will be dismissed.

Wooden elements manufacturing company Lapwall will close its unit in Raahe by the end of November. The company dismisses all employees of the unit.

The company does not say exactly how many employees will be laid off, but the change negotiations that ended on Monday involved a total of 23 employees. The beginning of the change negotiations was announced at the end of July.

Lapwall will transfer its production related to Kastelli houses to its unit located in Pyhännä. Other production has already been moved there before.

Lapwall listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange in April 2022.