Sailing | A French sailor was seriously injured in the Atlantic

Attempts are being made to hospitalize the injured sailor in Las Palmas. The Finnish boat Spirit of Helsinki continues to sail around the world in the top four.

French sailor suffered a serious open wound when he fell on the deck of a boat during the ongoing Ocean Globe Race around the world.

Stéphane Raguenes – a racing sailor is part of the team of the French Triana boat, which is skippered by a media entrepreneur and winemaker Jean d’Arthuys. The boat competes in the same handicap class as Tapio Lehtinen Finnish boat Galiana Withsecure.

Attempts are being made to get the injured sailor ashore for hospital treatment no later than Tuesday in Las Palmas in the Canary Islands, where the boat is headed.

Raquenes got a wide open wound almost ten centimeters long and three centimeters wide on his leg, which bled profusely. Raquenas was conscious.

Triana’s team sent photos of the leg to the competition center, from where the doctor gave first aid instructions.

To the boat the captain first considered emergency transfer of Raquens to a nearby container ship, which was about ten nautical miles, about 18.5 kilometers away.

Another option was to rely on the help of the competing Neptune 56 boat. Neptune’s team includes a doctor.

However, the sailing in the Atlantic was too rough for the doctor’s transfer from Neptune to Triana to have been safe. Neptune was only 12 nautical miles from Triana.

The speed of the southwest wind was 17–20 knots, almost ten meters per second. The height of the wave was four meters.

Earlier, Triana had to stop for four hours when the boat’s control cable broke. The boat is seventh in the overall race and still leads its class.

The top boats of the Ocean Globe Race have passed the island of Madeira. Jussi Paavosepän another Finnish boat skippered by Spirit of Helsinki sails in the top four and leads her class (Sayula).

The Galiana boat is tenth in the overall race and third in its class (Adventure). It is passing the Spanish coast in the open sea.

Boats to the first port of call, Cape Town, are expected in mid-October.

The next start towards New Zealand starts on November 5.

