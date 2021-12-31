He was declared terminally ill in 2014, but Adri Duivesteijn (71) is still alive as if by miracle. The former councilor in The Hague and member of the Senate and House of Representatives for the PvdA has been going from treatment to treatment for 7 years. “It makes some people depressed. Fortunately, that is not in my nature.” Duivesteijn prefers to get involved in local discussions about his city The Hague, outspoken as always.

