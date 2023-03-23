MEXICO CITY.- Alejandro Camacho, Operations Undersecretary of the Guanajuato Citizen Security Secretariat, was assassinated in an armed attack, according to reports from the AM newspaper.

The attack took place on Independencia street, corner with Niños Héroes, while the official was traveling in a van to the community of Puentecillas.

According to the reports, after the attack a pursuit of the attackers began, who are trying to escape towards the free highway to Irapuato.

At the moment, a strong operation has been deployed to find the attackers.

Mayor condemns the attack and crime

Alejandro Navarro, mayor of the Municipality of Guanajuato, condemned the event and affirmed that they will collaborate with the State Prosecutor’s Office to clarify the crime.

The mayor recognized the work of Alejandro Camacho and stressed that “he worked without fear and without rest for the social peace of Guanajuato Capital.”