Teramo, 12 year old falls from the swing and dies hitting his head

Tragedy in the province of Teramo, where a 12-year-old boy died after falling from a swing. The boy was playing in the courtyard of the house just before dinner time when he violently hit his head on the ground.

The medical staff who rushed to the house in Ancarano after the parents called 118 were unable to do anything. The body of the child, who died from the violent trauma to the head, was then taken to the Mazzini hospital in Teramo.

The police investigation into the case is underway. The hypothesis is that the fall from the swing could be due to a sudden illness, given that the twelve-year-old already had previous pathologies. In the next few hours, the prosecutor will have to decide whether to proceed with the autopsy or return the body to the family for the funeral.

“It will probably be an autopsy to make the dynamics of the death understood, but what remains is the bewilderment and sense of helplessness. Our condolences to all of you”, the message of Angelo Panichi, mayor of Ancarano, who spoke of “a town that becomes a family huddling in pain”.