A final is coming in the Bombonera for the qualification to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Boca will host Deportivo Cali and they need to win if they want to go through to the next round. In the Colombian team, the presence of Teófilo Gutiérrez stands out, who has a long history against Xeneize.
“It’s a square (for the Bombonera) in which I’m doing well, and we hope that the fan of River make strength for Deportivo Cali”declared in dialogue with the press prior to the most important meeting of the semester for both.
“I will be received as always by Boca fans...But that’s football, that’s the joy of the Argentine, who is very passionate. With this weather it is very nice to play, I enjoy it a lot”, tohe added.
Teo always lived very personal matches in the Bombonera. He was sent off wearing the Racing shirt and the image that everyone remembers the most was when he scored a goal playing for Central: he celebrated looking at the standsthe band was made in honor of the Millionaire’s shirt and also saw the red card.
Now he will return with the mission of achieving a tie that classifies them to the eighth and that leaves Boca eliminated. River fans will be rooting for him.
