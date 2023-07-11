Milos Teodosic and Virtus Bologna say goodbye. With the failure to propose an extension, a four-year journey is interrupted, a long and successful story: with the V Nere shirt, the Serbian champion won a Scudetto (in 2021, breaking a 20-year fast for the club and being elected mvp of the finals), a EuroCup in 2022 (mvp of the final also in this case) and two Super Cups. In his future, Red Star, with which the player has closed a one-year contract.

The words

The Emilian club published the Serbian champion’s greeting to his fans: “I would like to say thank you to all of Virtus. Thank you for the opportunity and the honor you have given me to wear the Virtus tank top and be the protagonist of some great moments. For these four special years a big thank you to the President Massimo Zanetti!Thank you for giving me the opportunity to work with two great coaches, Aleksandar Djordjevic and Sergio Scariolo, this meant a lot to me because I had the opportunity to learn something new again – declared Teodosic – I will remember these four years with a smile thanks also to all the club’s collaborators and obviously thanks to the Virtus fans. You have always been there, beyond the result, always giving cheers and chants. Last but very important, Thanks to all my teammates! I’m sure we’ll meet again in the future and I can’t wait!”