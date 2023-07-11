Today, Tuesday, the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, condemned the crimes targeting Muslims, and denounced the incidents of burning the Noble Qur’an. A statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, received by the German News Agency (dpa), stated that Shoukry delivered, during a recorded speech, Egypt’s statement before the urgent discussion session on “the escalation of acts of religious hatred that is manifested in the repeated violation of the Holy Qur’an” held by the Human Rights Council today. Tuesday, at the request of the Group of Islamic Countries, in light of the recent incidents of burning the Holy Qur’an.

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, indicated in a statement that the Minister of Foreign Affairs condemned in his speech in the strongest terms the crimes targeting Muslims, their religious symbols and the Holy Qur’an, while welcoming the holding of the urgent discussion session, and calling on the Human Rights Council and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to pay attention Necessary for the spread of the phenomenon of Islamophobia.

Shukri also expressed deep concern and condemnation of the repeated crimes of burning the Holy Qur’an at the hands of extremists, the latest of which was the crime that occurred during the celebration of millions of Muslims, Eid al-Adha, stressing the need to address these crimes, prevent their recurrence and hold the perpetrators accountable.

According to the spokesperson, the Foreign Minister also stressed the need for states to respect their obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, adopt legislation prohibiting incitement to religious hatred, and develop strategies to promote peaceful coexistence and spread a culture of tolerance and acceptance of the other.

The statement stressed that the enjoyment of freedoms, including freedom of opinion and expression, entails responsibilities and duties that states must ensure their respect for the preservation of the freedoms and rights of others and the security and stability of societies.