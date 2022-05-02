Guest yesterday at Sunday In Teo Teocoli. The comedian and actor opened up all round with Mara Venier and at one point he even launched a dig at Maurizio Costanzo.

Teo admitted to living a particular period from a professional point of view. Very often he feels excluded and snubbed by television and this puts him down in spirits. So at a certain point in the speech he also brought up Maurizio Costanzo.

“I’m sorry every now and then to be forgotten on TV. Do you know when they make those clips where you see all the artists? I am never there. For example, in the series Alfabeto di Costanzo, Maurizio talks about Mai Dire Gol and all his characters. I was placed third from last. I know the reason for this: because I didn’t go to him to have a Happy Sunday”- the words of Teo.

Including the delicacy of the question Mara Venier he tried to depart by inviting Maurizio to call live to resolve the misunderstanding.

And shortly after, Costanzo actually intervened in the broadcast. “Tell him Theocoli that I have nothing against him. He has my esteem, I say this publicly, my esteem is absolute. Teo was a good actor, slightly unlucky “ – said Maurizio inviting the comedian to participate in the Maurizio Costanzo Show.

And Teo accepted the invitation: “I go there willingly, this thing with Maurizio lifts me up a lot, gives me a lot of joy and strengthens me. I am pleased to go to Maurizio, so we also talk about our things “.

Mara after the intervention of Maurizio Costanzo in the interview then invited Teo not to withdraw into himself, but to clarify with people. Venier invited him to also contact Adriano Celentano which he apparently hasn’t heard from for two years. The singer would not answer the phone, but Mara invited Teo to insist.

“With Adriano Celentano, insist, call him and Claudia Mori, I love you. Don’t shut yourself up, Teo “ – Venier’s advice.