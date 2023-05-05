Teófilo Gutiérrez is not experiencing his best moment at Atlético Bucaramanga, after the great expectations created by his arrival at the Santander capital.

(It may be of interest to you: Another by Teófilo Gutiérrez: the Dimayor applied a harsh sanction).

It seems that the ‘love’ that existed between the fans and the club, with the 37-year-old player, is fading with the passing of days, due to several controversies that have him ‘in the crosshairs’ of the fans and are leading him to an imminent departure from the leopard cast.

It didn’t take 6 months for Teo to have his first controversy with the Atlético Bucaramanga jacket; On April 16 in his team’s game against Independiente Medellín, the striker He was the protagonist of a strong fight with the referee Bismark Santiago in the tunnel to the changing rooms.

“After the game, in the tunnel, when I was going to the referee’s dressing room, the Bucaramanga Club player no. 29, Teófilo Gutiérrez, used offensive and insulting language against me”, detailed the report of the central judge.

The event that occurred on date 14 of the BetPlay League caused Dimayor to make the decision to suspend Teo for 3 games. “According to what was delivered, it can be seen that the person investigated, when he was in the tunnel together with, among other people, the referee shortlist, uttered derogatory words against the central referee of the match.”

(We recommend reading: These are some tips to name your soccer team in an original way).

The sanction did not go down well with the leaders of Atlético Bucaramanga that, according to the media of the Santander city, ‘they are tired’ of the attitude of the striker born in La Chinita and his poor performance on the pitch.

Strong controversy in the locker room

In the last hours, it was revealed that the leaders of the leopard team they would be thinking of terminating the contract of Teófilo Gutiérrez for a serious fact that was uncovered by the journalist Henry ‘Bocha’ Jiménez.

Teo training at Atlético Bucaramanga See also F3 | Van Amersfoort Racing completes the line-up with Colapinto Photo: Atletico Bucaramanga

The communicator affirmed that the striker he would have fought with a player from the lower categories in the middle of a workout. The ‘Bocha’ indicated that Teo “treated him badly and humiliated him”an event that was highly criticized by coach Alexis Márquez and some leaders.

Teo numbers in Bucaramanga

The experienced gunner, landed in Bucaramanga earlier this season After his controversial departure from Deportivo Cali, the player from Barranquilla arrived as a free agent and signed a contract until June 30.

However, his adventure with the leopard shirt has not been as expected, for him and the fans, of 12 games played in the BetPlay League, he has only started five games and has not managed to score his first goal.

HAROLD YEPES

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO