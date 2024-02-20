One of the obligations we have as citizens, once we begin to earn income through providing services to a company or through business activity, is to pay the different taxes of the Mexican State.

Under this understanding, among the different taxes that we have to pay year after year, one of the most notable is the vehicle ownershipso we will tell you immediately what the deadline is to get 100% discount on this during this 2024.

First of all, it will be necessary to consider that each state in Mexico manages its own payment dates, as well as the amounts that have to be paid for local taxes, such as property and possession taxes.

In the case of Mexico City, according to information from the Secretariat of Administration and Finance of the Government of Mexico City, vehicle owners in this state have until March 31 to access the 100% discount in the possession.

It is in this way that all car owners in Mexico City have to do is pay the endorsement for this 2024, whose price is 698 pesos. Payment, it is worth mentioning, can be carried out online, in bank branches, tax administrations, in kiosks and in department or self-service stores.

Likewise, to make the payment for possession in CDMX with a 100% discount, the following must be met: requirements:

*Be a non-profit natural or legal person.

*The value of the car does not have to exceed 250 thousand pesos, including VAT and once the depreciation value has been applied.

*Do not have holding debts from previous years.

*Present the Circulation Card with a current chip. If not, make the payment corresponding to the renewal.

What happens if you don't pay the tenancy?

In case you are thinking about not paying for your car in 2024, keep in mind that the following are the consequences of not doing so:

*It will not be possible for you to redeem or change vehicle license plates.

*You will not be able to verify your car, since ownership is required to carry out the vehicle verification.

*You will not qualify to obtain exception subsidies.

*It is very likely that you will have additional late fees and in addition, the figure will be combined with that of future years.

*If you commit an infraction and your vehicle is seized, it will not be possible to rescue it without paying your debt.

