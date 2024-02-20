A 25-year-old resident of Khabarovsk, who was attacked by a pack of stray dogs on Komsomolskaya embankment last week, told Izvestia on February 20 about his health, as well as the details of what happened.

According to the victim, the animals that attacked him, in addition to numerous bite marks that can be seen in the video, partially scalped the young man and tore his ears. Due to his injuries, the Khabarovsk resident had to have skin transplanted from his forearm, abdomen and thigh.

“I spent two days in intensive care, three days here (in the hospital ward – Ed.) lay, toiling. I couldn't lie down at all. I sat in a chair until I passed out. Any touch to the body and it immediately hurts me,” shared the young man.

The victim also said that stray animals attacked him when he went to work in an automobile workshop early in the morning. Izvestia’s interlocutor emphasized that he was not drunk at the time of the dog attack.

“I went to work at six in the morning. I work as a car mechanic, where drunkenness is not encouraged, where you should always have a clean, fresh head. <...> I was just going to work,” he said.

A pack of dogs attacked a 25-year-old Khabarovsk resident on February 14. According to an eyewitness, he heard dogs barking and cries for help, after which he ran to the scene and saw how about five dogs attacked a man on the bank of the Amur River. The man scattered the animals and called an ambulance. Subsequently, the regional department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia opened a criminal case under Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (negligence).