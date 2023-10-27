In an escalation of tensions in the Middle East, The conflict between Israel and Hamas led the United States to make very significant strategies to protect its forces in the region.

(Also read: UN concerned about ‘war crimes’ in the conflict between Israel and Hamas).

The Israeli Army’s Merkava IV tanks made a quick and effective raid into the Gaza Stripthis in an armed conflict that has already left more than 6,500 victims, according to the Hamas Ministry of Health.

Occupied West Bank, during an incursion by Irsaelí’s forces.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that there will be a “ground intervention” in Gaza. This was delayed to allow the United States to send anti-missile defenses to the area and protect its troops, according to information from the newspaper. Wall Street Journal.

(Read on: Does Israel’s ‘selective’ incursion into Gaza prepare the ground for a ground offensive?)

On the other hand, the Pentagon is afraid that its forces could become targets of military groups as soon as the invasion begins.

In response to this, the United States has been deploying more than a dozen air defense teams in the area, and incidentally, collaborating with the Israeli army in attack planning and intelligence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

They also seek to have an important presence against Hezbollah, Iran and other protagonists at the regional level.

Washington sent planes and military equipment to the region, where anti-aircraft defenses and precision bombs also stand out in the region. Finally, an aircraft carrier was deployed and with it, its attack group in an area of ​​the eastern Mediterranean. He does not arrive alone, but alongside him are warships and missile defense systems.

Reason for US forces in the region

There are about 2,500 U.S. troops in Iraq and about 900 more in Syria as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of the E.I, which had previously taken a good part of the territory in both countries but was repelled by local forces supported by air attacks in a bloody conflict that lasted several years.

(We recommend: Support for Palestinian activism is revived due to the attack on Gaza).

US forces and other coalition troops are deployed to bases in Iraq and Syria that have been targeted by attacksbut these facilities are currently under the control of local authorities and not international troops.

US forces in Iraq carry out consulting and training tasks following the end of the coalition’s combat mission in December 2021, while those stationed in Syria still carry out operations against IS.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL AND AFP