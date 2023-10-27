On October 25, a man opened fire indiscriminately at the Just in Time bowling alley and the Schemengees Bar & Grille restaurant in the city of Lewiston, Maine. Days after the violent shooting, Authorities continue working to identify the 18 people who died in the shooting.

The victims of the Maine shooting included people who were enjoying a cornhole tournament, as well as those who were dining at the restaurant, which had a special discount that day, and those who were spending time with family at the bowling alley. Some have been identified by their relatives.

Tricia Asselin

The 53-year-old woman, who worked part-time at the Just in Time bowling alley in Lewiston, was bowling with her sister when the attacker opened fire. “What they told me is that when it all started, she ran up to the counter and started calling 911, and that’s when they shot her,” her brother DJ Johnson told cnn. “That was her. I wasn’t going to run away. She was going to try to help”the man stated and confirmed that his other sister managed to escape.

“We talked probably three or four times a week and texted every day,” the victim’s brother testified. “Her son was her entire life. From the day he was born until yesterday. She did everything for him…he was his world,” Johnson explained.

Joseph Walker

The son of the Auburn, Maine, city councilman died at the Schemengees Bar and Grill restaurantand. In interview with WGME, Leroy Walker spoke about his son and how he was notified of Joseph’s death after 14 hours of waiting. According to the subsidiary of cnn, local police told Walker’s wife that the man tried to stop the attacker with a knife, which is when he was killed. “My son was loved by thousands of people,” Walker said.

Bryan MacFarlane

The 40-year-old man was at the Lewiston restaurant participating in a cornhole tournament along with other people from the local deaf community. “I grew up in Maine and the deaf community is a very close-knit community,” Keri Brooks told CNN. “He not only killed my brother, but also my friends,” she stressed. MacFarlane was one of the first deaf people to obtain a commercial driver’s license in the state of Vermont. “Many states do not allow deaf people to drive trucks, so I am very proud of him for doing it. He worked as a truck driver for several years,” the young woman shared.

Peyton Brewer-Ross

The 39-year-old man was participating in the cornhole tournament when the gunman opened fire in the restaurant. His brother told the outlet that Payton had a two-year-old daughter, Elle, “he loved being a father more than anything else,” she said, adding, “It’s surreal and sad. Now my brother is no longer here along with 17 other people. “It’s so incredible that this can keep happening over and over again and nothing changes.”

Arthur Strout

Known as Artie, the man was in the restaurant when the attacker started shooting. His father, Arthur Strout Sr., had been at the scene 10 minutes earlier. “I was next to him right before it happened,” Bernard told WBZ. “I hadn’t gotten too far in the car when I got a phone call saying there was a shooting there and I knew where he was at the scene,” she added.

Bob Violette

The 76-year-old was a bowling instructor and he was giving a class to a group of children at the bowling alley when the shooting began. Her daughter confirmed her death to WBZ.

Steve Vozzella and Billy Bracket

Both men were at the Lewiston Deaf Community cornhole tournament at the restaurant. Their deaths were confirmed by the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf, the outlet notes.

Josh Seal

The man was a sign language interpreter and was participating in the cornhole tournament. He had gained notoriety during the pandemic, as he became one of the lead translators for Maine Gov. Janet Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah’s daily COVID briefings, WGME reported.