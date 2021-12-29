Tension in the 5 Star Movement, Spadafora criticizes Conte’s leadership: “We risk falling below 10%”

The first decisions that Giuseppe Conte made since leading the 5 Star Movement have “disoriented not a little” his electorate. This was supported by one of the ministers of the second Conte government, Vincenzo Spadafora, who said he was “very” concerned about the trend in the polls of the relative majority party in parliament. “We risk falling below 10% if we do not return to incisive political action”, said Spadafora in an interview with Corriere della Sera, in which he expressed himself on the upcoming election of the President of the Republic and on the new course of the Movement led by With you.

“I think that his first choices, such as accessing public funding, rehabilitating the figure of Berlusconi, abstaining in the Senate on Renzi and Cesaro, questioning the two important referendums on euthanasia and cannabis, have greatly disoriented our electorate”, the opinion of Spadafora, who also criticized the “unexpected positive judgments” on Silvio Berlusconi. These, according to the deputy of the M5S, would have “shaken” both the parliamentary group and the voters, then forcing Conte to take a clear position against the candidacy for the Quirinale del Cavaliere.

Spadafora confirmed that Conte’s proposal to support a female candidacy for the presidency of the Republic has aroused “discontent”, which arise, however, “when the parliamentary group discovers a list of names hypothesized by its leader by reading the newspapers, not because women”.

According to the former minister for youth policies and sport, the election of a woman as the next head of state “would certainly be good news”. “There are some personalities who from experience, political and institutional culture would be perfect for such a delicate and important role. In some articles, however, I have also read names that I do not think are eligible for voting for the Movement ”, he added. Among the names cited by the newspapers also include the current Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia, who with her reform overcame the Bonafede law and the President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Casellati, disputed in the past for the interpretation of parliamentary regulations and the use of state flights.

Regarding the other candidates, Spadafora said he was against the hypothesis of electing the current Prime Minister. “I continue to think instead that the history and international standing of President Draghi are a value for the leadership of the government, especially at a time when the pandemic is not over and the management of the PNRR is only at the beginning”, he said criticizing the ” clear self-nomination ”expressed during the press conference at the end of the year, in which he demonstrated“ little political sensitivity and a distorted perception of the relationship with Parliament, also testified by the management of the Budget law, things that have cooled even the enthusiasts ”. “Honestly, that press conference struck me very much: I fear it removed him rather than bring him closer to the Quirinale”, he said, later saying he was sure that his parliamentary group “will clearly reiterate the importance of Draghi remaining prime minister”. “Conte must be able to keep parliamentary groups together, which must be involved in a shared political reasoning and not after the fact”.