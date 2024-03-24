It has already become common for Colombian soccer press conferences to have discussions between players or coaches with the press. Now there was a moment of tension after the match between National and Pasto.

The grass lost 1-0 on its visit to Atanasio Girardot, on matchday 13 of the League. A result that leaves the Nariñense team in a very bad position, which is penultimate in the championship.

After the game, at the press conference, controversy arose. Technician J was at the table.onathan René Rosero and goalkeeper Diego Martínez.

Journalist Jorge Eliécer López aroused the anger of the protagonists of the match by questioning the performance of the Pastuso team in the championship.

“The verse does not change. What seduces him to assume the technical direction of a team with which nothing important happens… It seems that they do not work,” was part of the communicator's extensive question. The tone of the comment angered the coach, who responded angrily.

“You are disrespectful, you do not value our work day by day. It is your opinion if you think that nothing happens with us, everything happens with us. We come from two classifications in a row, we fought a very close final in Medellín. We are moved by love and respect for this shield. You are disrespectful and you should leave this press room,” said DT Rosero.

Then the doorman took the floor, who was excited by the journalist's comment. “I don't know who you are but it is disrespectful to let you come in and ask those types of questions. We are professionals and we respect the shield. You should know that we were recently in two classifications. Your question is very disrespectful, a lack of respect, I don't even know who you are, you're a jerk there.”

The thing didn't stop there. The journalist assured on his social networks that the goalkeeper challenged him to fight. “Diego Martínez invites me to fight with him outside the press room (it didn't happen). The captain ends up yelling at me “salaried h..” accompanied by the director. As if being a salaried employee were a crime or sin,” said the communicator.

