Sunday, March 24, AT&T Stadium field. The United States National Team faced the The Mexican Futbol selection for the duel corresponding to the final of the CONCACAF Nations League final.
Mexico took the field with Guillermo Ochoa in goal, a line of four defenders made up of Jesús Gallardo, César Montes, Vasquez and Jorge Sánchez. In midfield were Érick Sánchez, Edson Álvarez and Luis Chávez. Uriel Antuna, Henry Martín and 'Chucky' Lozano played forward.
Santiago Giménez started again on the bench; He entered until after the sixtieth minute, when the Mexican Soccer Team was already losing 2-0, with goals scored by Adams and Reyna. His face was contorted, when Jaime Lozano called him to come in as a replacement, he said it all.
With tonight's defeat, the Mexican Soccer Team continues its string of failures in this tournament, which they simply have not been able to win. In 2019 they fell in the final, precisely against the United States, in 2022 they remained in the semifinals (a defeat that meant the departure of Diego Cocca), and now 2-0; a result bitterly remembered by all Mexicans.
On the other side of the coin, the United States is established as three-time champion of the CONCACAF Nations League and has now gone seven games without losing against a Mexican Soccer Team that, until a few years ago, were absolute masters of a confederation in which they now must settle for being second.
