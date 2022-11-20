Tennis | The physiotherapist saved Tali on the court of Leandro Ried, who won the tournament

Swiss tennis gets a new boost after Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka.

Swiss the vacuum of tennis is starting to fill up at a good pace Roger Federer’s and Stan Wawrinka after.

Federer ended his career spectacularly at the Laver Cup in the fall, but Wawrinka, 37, is still trying to build a comeback from injuries.

Leandro Riedi20, won the Tali challenger tournament on Sunday and is taking a huge leap up the ATP rankings.

Riedi defeated the Czech Republic by Tomáš Macháč 6–3, 6–1, and the most remarkable thing was that the game looked dazzlingly good for this level. Riedi hit hard and could bang through his palms almost at will. He also collected points from the knuckle side, so there is plenty of choice for the future.

Before the Tali HPP Open, Riedi was only ranked 277 on the ATP list, but Loikka jumped 80 places up on Monday’s list.

It was almost impossible to win when Riedi, who passed the qualifiers, had to struggle for three long sets in his semi-final on Saturday.

Riedi said that he felt really tired after the semi-final and before Sunday’s final, but he started to feel better when he got on the field.

“The physiotherapist saved my life,” Riedi said in Talis and thanked him separately Mikko from Pehkowhich softened the young promise to playing condition.

in Switzerland there are now two 20-year-old promises whose careers are moving in the right direction. Dominic Stricker has fallen to 116th in the rankings, and now Riedi ensures with his new ranking that he will qualify for the Australian Open championship tournament early next year.

“I was in the coaching of our Tennis Association for six years, but today I’m on my own.”

In recent decades, Swiss tennis was most clearly seen through Federer and Wawrinka. Ried is also familiar with superstars.

“I have trained with Stan several times. I once got to train with Federer in Dubai. It was the fulfillment of my life and my wish came true.”

Talissa Riedi took the first victory of her career in the challenger tournament. He will play another race next week in Andria, Italy, until this season ends.

“I can’t say anything about the future beyond the Australian Open.”