the american pilot logan sergeant will have a seat in williams the next season in Formula 1 having obtained the super license this Sunday with his fourth position in the general classification of Formula 2.

Obtaining the super license to be able to compete in Formula 1 was the essential requirement that Sargeant had to meet to get a place on the grid in the premier class.

A month ago, the team manager williamsJost Capito, announced his incorporation to replace the Canadian Nicholas Latifi as long as he achieved the superlicense.

American Logan Sargeant during practice in Abu Dhabi/@F1

“We think he’s ready to compete,” he said. capito in Austin earlier this year. “On the condition that he has enough Super License points after Abu Dhabi, he will be our second driver next year.

“He’s had a season in F2, and I’m a fan of getting young drivers up to F2 as quickly as possible. Formula 1 because in the series below, the cars are compared to Formula 1 cars… so get him in there as quickly as possible and find out if he’s capable of staying in Formula 1 for a long time, which we think he is.”

“His first year in F2, he won races, and he has been qualifying very strong all these years in his career, and we think he is absolutely ready to go into F2. Formula 1Capito said.

sergeanttwo-time winner of the Formula 2 race, drove the Williams in free practice at the United States Grand Prix, in Mexico and Abu Dhabi, where he also drove the F2 car, with which he secured the super license and seat in the Formula 1.