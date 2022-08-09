Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Tennis | Tennis star Serena Williams ends her brilliant career

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2022
in World Europe
0

Williams still plans to play in the US Open.

American tennis star Serena Williams retire after this season. He told about it Vogue magazine in the article.

“I’ve never liked the word ‘retirement’. It doesn’t sound like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this more as a transition,” Williams writes.

“The best word to describe this is perhaps development, evolution. I’m developing away from tennis, towards other things that are important to me.”

Williams, 40, says she still plans to play in the final grand slam of the season, the US Open.

Williams is one of the greatest players of all time. She has won no less than 23 grand slam tournaments, which is the second most after Margaret Court (24).

In addition, Williams’ trophy cabinet contains Olympic gold from 2012.

The story is updated.

