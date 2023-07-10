Tennis | Tennis sensation Wimbledon ended in the fourth round

Andrejeva won the first set, but Madison Keys turned the match around.

Russian 16-year-old tennis talent Mirra Andreeva knocked out of Wimbledon in the fourth round. Andrejeva, who made it to the tournament through the qualifiers, bowed to the American For Madison Keys in three sets 6–3, 6–7 (4–7), 2–6.

In the second set, Andrejeva led 3–0 until Keys turned the game around.

Andrejeva has made a strong rise in the awareness of the tennis world. At the French Open earlier in the summer, he reached the third round. In the future, Andrejeva’s ranking is enough for the main series without qualifying.

There are 16 players in the fourth round. Players representing Russia and Belarus were able to enter this year’s tournament without country codes. They were banned from last year’s tournament after Russia invaded Ukraine.