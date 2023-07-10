Baldur’s Gate 3 was supposed to allow you to reach a maximum level than 10, at least in the original plans of Larian Studios. However, during the Early Access the players asked loudly for the so-called power levels to be introduced and Larian considered it better for the game economy to add levels in which new talents are unlocked, in order to make the more customizable characters. Thus the so-called level cap was raised to 12.

The level cap has been raised to 12

Nick Pechenin, the Lead System Designer of the game, explained it to the microphones of Multiplayer.it in a recently published interview: “The original maximum level was actually supposed to be 10. We decided for 12 during early access because the community was clamoring for the introduction of so-called “power levels” and we felt it was important to give more levels where the player gets a “talent”, because talents really help a lot to customize your character.”

Pechenin then explained how the concept of customization has been extended to many other aspects of the game, such as spells, because it is considered a fundamental aspect to work on: “We then also decided to introduce sixth-level spells, but the amount of content There’s more in the game than we’ve ever done before, and the spells are also more moddable than in our past titles.”

Before leaving you, we remind you that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released on August 3, 2023 on PC and on September 6, 2023 on PS5. The Xbox version has been announced, but doesn’t have a release date yet. There will also be sex scenes with bears in the game.