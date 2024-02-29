Acapulco, Mexico.- Stefanos Tsitsipas became one of the tennis players with greater acclaim than respectable at the Acapulco Mexican Open who celebrates his stage of Quarter finals today.

He greek tennis player He promised that he would make a donation to Acapulco For each ace in participating in the competition that ran the risk of changing venue, due to the damage caused by the Hurricane Otis last October.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was motivated by the support and notable response of the mexican fans which in its first days managed to surpass Roman Safiulin (Russia) and Salvio Cobolli (Italy) in the phase of 32nd and 8th roundrespectively.

However, tonight he ran into the Australian Álex de Minaurwhom he beat in the first set 1-6, however in the last two chapters Stefanos Tsitsipas succumbed by a score of 6-3, being left out of the Acapulco Mexican Open.

The one born in Athens He retires from the competition like a champion, because his words encouraged the Mexican townmainly to the people of Acapulcowhich continues to rise to return to normal after the arrival of the Hurricane Otis.

Today, Stefanos Tsitsipas He played his last game in Mexican Tennis Open In this year and during his performance he totaled fifteen acesfor which it will donate 15 thousand dollars, the equivalent of more than 238 thousand Mexican pesos, which will be allocated to the victims by Otis.

On the other hand, Alex de Minaur continues in the search to revalidate his title in the Acapulco Mexican Open. In semis will be measured against Jack Draper who eliminated in two sets Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia).

