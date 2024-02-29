Moskalkova announced the presence of DNA to identify those killed in the Il-76 crash

Russian authorities have all the DNA necessary to establish the identities of captured soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) who died in the Il-76 crash near the village of Yablonovo in the Belgorod region. This was stated by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Russian Federation, Tatyana Moskalkova.

“We have confirmations that allow us to make personal identification,” the ombudsman said.

Moskalkova also said that Russia is ready to transfer the bodies of the victims to Ukraine. According to her, she is in contact with the Ukrainian side on this issue. “The bodies can be transferred according to existing procedures. We are ready. “Everything necessary for this is available,” the ombudsman said.

Ukraine announced the absence of its citizens on board

In February, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Alexey Danilov, claimed that there were no Ukrainian prisoners in the downed Il-76 plane. “Were our prisoners there, I can tell you for sure: no. I say this based on the experience we had after Tehran, and on the basis of what happened next. If this had happened, then the amount of biological material would have been in such quantity that they would definitely have taken advantage of it and filmed everything. And the field would be all red with blood. This didn’t happen there,” he said.

See also Abdullah bin Zayed receives a phone call from the Iranian Foreign Minister Related materials:

Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, appreciated Danilov’s statement. “He is known for his cynical statements and all sorts of not very smart comments. Everything we reported publicly has been documented. What Danilov is talking about is difficult to say in what state he is doing this,” the senator shared his opinion.

The plane was shot down by an American missile from Ukrainian territory

An Il-76 military aircraft crashed in the Belgorod region on January 24. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that there were 65 Ukrainian servicemen on board who were being transported for exchange. None of them survived.

Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that Moscow insists on an international investigation into the disaster.

There are no volunteers from international organizations Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

He also noted that he does not know and does not understand why the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down the plane with its own colleagues. “We can assume that they did it by accident. This is a crime in any case,” the Russian leader concluded.

Subsequently, American officials, on condition of anonymity, admitted to The New York Times that the Russian Il-76 plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war, which crashed near Belgorod, was shot down from Ukrainian-controlled territory by a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system produced in the United States and transferred to Kyiv as part of military assistance. They indicated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces probably did not know that the plane was transporting their captured colleagues.