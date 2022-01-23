Tennis Rafael Nadal advanced to the semifinals at the Australian Open, but Zverev gets to pack his bags

The undocked Madison Keys advanced to the women’s quarterfinals.

Rafael Nadalin The hunt for the 21st Grand Slam Doubles Championship continues in the Australian Open. Nadal defeated the Frenchman Adrian Mannarinon 7–6 (16–14), 6–2, 6–2, and meet next 6–3, 7–6 (7–5), 6–3.

Nadal is already 14th in the Australian Open. It has reached the same number John Newcombe, and more only Roger Federer.

“The first installment was very emotional. That crazy first installment was really important,” Nadal referred to the 28-minute cutout of the first installment.

Shapovalov cut off Olympic champion Zverev’s attempt to take over the first tournament win.

“It’s always an honor to play against Rafa. It’s always fun, it’s always a fight. It gets tough,” Shapovalov predicts.

Women in the tournament Uninvested U.S. Madison Keys made their way to the top eight. The Keys won a Sunday morning match in Spain Paula Badosan erin 2–0 (6–3, 6–1). Badosa was ranked eighth in the tournament.

Keys survived the match in an hour and nine minutes.

Keys will face Czech next in the quarterfinals Barbora Krejcikovan, which defeated Belarus Viktoria Azarenkan erin 2–0 (6–2, 6–2). Krejcikova finished fourth in the tournament.

Sunday morning another surprise was served by the United States Jessica Pegula, which surprised Greece Maria Sakkarin. Pegula won the fifth-placed Zakari 2-0 (7-6, 6-3). Pegula, placed 21st, will face the winner of the match in the semi-finals Ashleigh Barty – Amanda Anisimova.

“It was definitely my best match of the year,” Pegula told AFP news agency.

Pegula said he relaxed after the match in Melbourne by playing blackjack at a local casino. The 27-year-old Pegula also made it to last year’s Australian Open semi-finals.

Father of Pegega Terry Pegula is a U.S. billionaire who owns the Buffalo Bills team playing in the NFL. Buffalo will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL playoffs next night. Pegula also owns the NHL club Buffalo Sabers.