Tennis | Novak Djokovic opened the French Open with a convincing win

The Serbian is aiming for his 23rd grand slam title in Paris.

Tennis greatness Novak Djokovic began the hunt for the Grand Slam title with a convincing victory when he defeated the American in the opening round of the French Open by Aleksandar Kovacevic directly in three installments.

Serbia’s Djokovic is aiming for his 23rd grand slam title in Paris, with which he would retire Rafael Nadal second in the list of men’s all-time grand slam wins.

The victory continued Djokovic’s impressive record in grand slams: he has not lost his opening match at a major tournament since the 2006 Australian Open.

“There is enough motivation to stay in this tournament for a long time, this was just the beginning. You started well, and hopefully I can improve for the next match, Djokovic, 36, who is already playing in the French Open for the 19th time in a row,” said after his victory on Monday.

Djokovic will next face Hungary by Marton Fucsovicswhich the Serbian star has beaten in each of the men’s four previous meetings.

Monday the biggest surprise of the afternoon games was experienced when the tenth ranked Canadian Felix Auger Alias bowed to the Italian For Fabio Fognini in three installments.

Fognini is ranked 52nd in the world. Czech Republic is ranked 16th in women’s singles Karolina Pliskova lost to the US To Sloane Stephens.