Tennis | Nadal’s feat in Australia pampered toughest rivals Federer and Djokovic

Tennis size Rafael Nadalin Sunday’s feats in the Australian Open played for his toughest rivals Roger Federerin and Novak Djokovicin on social media. Nadal won the men’s doubles championship and the 21st grand slam of his career in Melbourne, while Federer and Djokovic have 20 grand slams.

Nadal’s participation in the Australian Open, which had long suffered from foot problems, was still uncertain at the end of November.

“A couple of months ago, we joked that we both rode with crutches. Fantastic. The Grand Champion should never be underestimated, ”Federer pointed to on Instagram at Nadal’s will to win from the 0-2 draw in Russia’s Sunday doubles final. Daniil Medvedev against.

“Congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 grand slam titles,” Federer, who was out of the Australian Open due to a knee injury, added.

World list number one, the unvaccinated Djokovic had to be left out of the Australian Open after a lawsuit. He already had a chance to grab the 21st grand slam of his career last fall, but Medvedev, who lost to Nadal in the final thriller in Melbourne on Sunday, defeated Djokovic in the U.S. Open final.

“Congratulations to Rafael Nadal on his 21st grand slam. An incredible achievement. Always an impressive fighting spirit that once again led to victory, ”Djokovic praised Nadal’s intransigence on Twitter.

Djokovic continues at the top of the world chart for the singles game announced on Monday. His lead in the second Medvedev narrowed from more than 2,000 points to less than a thousand points. Nadal remains fifth on the world list, rising to just under 300 points from Greece Stefanos from Tsitsipas.