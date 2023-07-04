Tennis | Fans were outraged by the queue at Wimbledon – a comforting message from the organizers in the middle of the day

Thousands queued for hours to watch tennis.

Tennis the third grand slam tournament of the season, Wimbledon, did not start as planned. In addition to the peri-British weather, the queues caused gray hairs.

The rain interrupted the matches, and fans were even used in the covered central court to dry the court.

However, the one-hour delay was small compared to the time spent in queues.

The organizers of Wimbledon announced on the tournament’s official Twitter account on Monday afternoon that people should no longer wait in line.

“The capacity of the tournament area will be full today, which means that those in line will have to wait several hours,” the organizers wrote.

The tournament area can accommodate 40,000 spectators. You can buy tickets for some of the courts in advance, but Wimbledon traditions also include queuing and buying tickets at the door.

The announcement received a disbelieving reception, and many vented their anger about the situation.

In the comments, a situation was repeated where tennis fans had queued for hours even before the organizers’ announcement.

“There won’t be any more tennis to watch when we get in! We’ve been here since 6am and it’s still hours before we get the tickets,” one fan said in his update.

Many others had also joined the queue in the morning hours and received their queue number.

According to what he said, one spectator had already arrived at 4:30 a.m. and got in at 1:30 p.m.

According to the calculations of a viewer who goes by the name Adrian Mack on Twitter, about a thousand viewers entered per hour.

Correction at 11 p.m.: Wimbledon is the third grand slam tournament of the season, not the fourth.