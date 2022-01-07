Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori will play against Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of the Melbourne ATP

Emil Ruusuvuori advanced to the semi-finals of the ATP tournament for the fourth time in his career.

Finn tennis player Emil Rose Mountain has advanced to the men’s singles semi-finals of the ATP tournament in Melbourne, Australia.

Rose Mountain took the victory over Slovakia Alex Molcanista directly in two batches I read 6–2, 6–1. The match lasted just over an hour.

Tennis Association According to him, the Finn will now try to reach the final of the ATP tournament for the fourth time. He will be faced with the tournament ranked No. 1 in Spain Rafael Nadal, who won the Netherlands in the semi – finals From Tallon Griekspoor.

Rose Mountain is ranked 95th on the world list. Nadal, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, holds sixth place on the list.

Rose mountain has previously competed at the ATP level in the semifinals last season. Locations came loose on hard outdoor pitches in Winston-Salem and Atlanta, USA, and on a hard indoor pitch in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

At the ATP level, the Finns have previously taken away the security win in the doubles match Jarkko Nieminen, writes the Tennis Association. Nieminen won in 2006 in Auckland, New Zealand and in 2012 in Sydney, Australia.