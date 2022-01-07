Distance learning The government’s corona group is considering a distance school recommendation today – this situation is now known

The spring semester is scheduled to begin in much of the country on Monday. HS brought together what is known about a possible transition to a distance school.

SocialChief of Staff of the Ministry of Health and Health (STM) Kirsi Varhila informed Yle on Wednesday nightthat the ministry is proposing to start the spring term for schools during the distance learning period.

The news woke up confusion, as school work is already starting on Monday in the metropolitan area and in much of the country. In Kuopio and Seinäjoki, the spring term has already begun.

A group of government ministers will meet on Friday at 2 pm to consider, among other things, the recommendation for distance learning.

How is decision-making going?

No decision has been made to move schools to distance learning.

STM and not even the government normally has a decision-making power, but it is the education providers, in practice the municipalities and local health authorities. Regional government agencies may order the closure of school facilities to switch to distance learning.

Mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen (kok) Has saidthat distance learning should be the “last resort”. Deputy Mayor for Education and Training Nasima Razmyar (sd) in turn described the idea as “catastrophic”.

Although the government does not decide on distance learning, it can recommend it. The matter is due to be discussed at Friday’s meeting.

There is also opposition to moving to distance learning within the government. It has been knocked out by the Minister of Education Li Andersson (left), Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (middle), Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) and the Minister for the Environment and Climate Emma Kari (green).

Even before Christmas, STM proposed a recommended distance learning at least secondary level, but no agreement was reached in the board.

Who could be covered by distance learning?

At least it would not apply to pre-school students, in primary education 1-3. pupils in special grades, pupils with a special support decision, pupils with extended compulsory education and not pupils with preparatory education.

They cannot be prescribed by law for pre-school education. There are no plans to change this law, Varhila confirmed to HS on Thursday.

Who is in favor of moving to distance learning and why?

STM’s Varhila has justified the proposal on the grounds that the now widespread corona epidemic could worsen once schools start. Thursday 5,979 infections were reported.

“We are very concerned about the health security situation in schools,” Varhila said said to Yle.

According to him, there are few measures left to curb the coronary situation. Finland has largely closed down due to restrictions imposed by the government and regional authorities during Christmas.

Distance learning is also supported by the teachers’ trade union OAJ.

“Inevitably, after the start of the school year, the disease situation will worsen, which is already threatening the nation’s security of supply when teachers get sick at home and parents take care of their sick children,” OAJ chairman Olli Luukkainen said in a statement.

On Thursday, HS conducted a survey on distance learning, which received answers from parents, grandparents, students and teachers all over Finland. The idea of ​​distance learning divided the respondents strongly.

Some respondents felt that distance learning was safer than returning to school. In any case, some families with at-risk coronary heart disease have thought to keep children at home.

Who opposes distance learning and why?

In the HS survey, possible distance learning was a matter of concern, especially due to children’s school success, coping, and lack of social life.

In an open letter sent Thursday, a number of infection experts said switching to distance learning would be “not only useless but also unreasonable for children”.

According to them, children almost invariably suffer from a coronary infection. According to experts, adults have a responsibility to ensure that the interests of children and young people are not unnecessarily jeopardized in their own interests.

Along the same lines were leaders in charge of teaching in large cities. According to them, the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) or the doctors responsible for infectious diseases have not put forward any arguments that distance learning would be of significant benefit.

The harm it causes to the learning and well-being of children and young people, on the other hand, is “quite great,” they wrote in their joint letter.

The statement was signed by the directors responsible for education in Helsinki, Espoo, Tampere, Vantaa, Oulu, Turku, Jyväskylä, Lahti and Pori.

There is also strong opposition within the government to distance learning. The government has outlined that restrictions on children and young people must take precedence.

Minister of Education Li Andersson said he considered it “pretty impossible” for adult high school students to go to the bar for a day but not to school. Restaurants are open during the day and are open until 17:00.

According to HS, in addition to switching to distance learning, STM is proposing an amendment to temporarily close restaurants altogether. According to Varhila however, it would take at least two months to prepare an amendment to the law.

Would it be possible to switch to distance learning directly after the holidays on Monday?

According to Varhila the transition to distance learning could be successful “fairly quickly” as there is already previous experience with it.

Manager Kurt Torsell It was practically impossible for the National Board of Education to switch schools to distance learning from Monday.

“On schedule, Monday would be really challenging. There must be some time to move on. Many schools start operations after the holidays on Mondays, so books and laptops and all belongings are physically in the school. It will be difficult to make practical arrangements over the weekend, ”Torsell told HS.

