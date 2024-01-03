Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuori nudged the extremely tough Russian

January 3, 2024
World Europe
In his first ATP tournament of the year, Emil Ruusuvuori defeated world number 15 Karen Hatšanov.

Emil Ruusuvuori has won the second seed in the singles in the second round of the men's ATP tennis tournament in Hong Kong Karen Khashanov.

Ruusuvuori, ranked 69th in the world, beat the 15th-ranked Russian player 7–6 (7–2), 2–6, 6–2.

The Finnish number one in doubles had lost his two previous matches against Hatšanov.

Ruusuvuori, which is playing its opening tournament of the season, will face either Italy in the quarter-finals by Lorenzo Muset or a Russian player Pavel Kotov.

