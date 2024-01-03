Economist Abramov: in 2024 the dollar exchange rate will be 90-95 rubles

In 2024, the dollar exchange rate will be 90-95 rubles. This forecast was shared in a conversation with Lenta.ru by Alexander Abramov, Candidate of Economic Sciences, head of the laboratory of the Institute of Applied Economic Research of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation.

“I support an optimistic scenario and believe that foreign exchange earnings will continue to be sold on the market, and the demand for the same dollars will be lower. Because imports of equipment purchased for dollars will stagnate at best. Therefore, I think that, most likely, the ruble will be more or less stable – around 95 per dollar,” said Abramov.

As of 17:31 Moscow time, during trading on the Moscow Exchange, the dollar exchange rate was 91.7 rubles.

One of the factors in the strengthening of the ruble was the announcement of the resumption of Central Bank operations related to the replenishment or expenditure of funds from the National Welfare Fund (NWF). The presented scheme indicates that from January 9 the regulator will begin a net sale of currency.