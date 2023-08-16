Blogger “Zena” visited Kazakhstan and was amazed at the cost of local Internet

A Russian travel blogger and traveler visited Kazakhstan and described the country with the phrase “we will soon be overtaken.” He shared his impressions of the trip in a personal blog on the platform “Zen”.

The first thing that struck the Russian was the local Internet. According to the author of the publication, it has much more coverage than in Russia. Locals say that he catches even in remote villages.

“The second is the quality of the connection and speed, I don’t remember such a good quality of the Internet even in Warsaw,” he added. “Third, the cost, it’s just a penny, I paid a little less than 900 tenge or 200 rubles for a month of unlimited Internet.”

At the same time, the traveler connected the first available Internet at the airport. “Usually in the country, the average cost of the Internet is generally 49 rubles,” he explained. “Kazakhstan ranks fourth in the world in terms of the cheapness of the Internet.”

The blogger was also surprised by public transport in the republic. “Almost all the buses that we met along the way were electric cars, probably even Elon Musk could not imagine such a thing,” he said. “Moreover, these were not old Soviet trolleybuses, but modern electric vehicles stuffed with charging sockets, screens with a route and a map, and internal Internet.”

The third thing that a Russian liked in Kazakhstan was the local architecture. “Nomadic peoples lived on these lands from time immemorial, who usually did not build permanent housing, maximum temporary housing,” he stressed. “Therefore, there are really not very many historical buildings here, but this is no longer the same nomadic people as before, so the Kazakhs decided to strike at modern architecture.”

The Russian said that the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana, looks much richer than Yekaterinburg, although the two cities are similar in size and population. “There are many more skyscrapers, business centers, large-scale rear, huge parks,” he said.

