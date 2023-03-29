Tennis | Emil Ruusuvuore’s rise to power was slow, but in the end the place in the quarterfinals was lost in Miami

Ruusuvuori is playing in the quarterfinals of a Masters-level tournament for the first time in his career.

Finland Emil Ruusuvuori beat Holland in the fourth round of the Miami Masters tournament on Tuesday night Botic van de Zandschulpin batch 4–6, 6–4, 7–5. Ruusuvuori thus made it to the quarterfinals of the Masters tournament for the first time in his career.

Ruusuvuori lost the opening set and was already down 3–4 in the second set, as van de Zandschulp had broken Ruusuvuori’s pass. After that, Ruusuvuori won no less than six games in a row: van de Zandschulp started making mistakes and seemed tired.

The third set seemed to be over for Ruusuvuori, but when the Finn served in a 5-3 match for himself, the Dutchman managed to break Ruusuvuori’s pass.

In the situation 5–5, van de Zandschulp had a couple of break balls in Ruusuvuuori’s pass, but the Finn managed to hold his serve and immediately broke the Dutch pass: 7–5.

Ruusuvuori’s ATP ranking is 54, van de Zandschulp’s 32nd.

Rusuvuori will meet Italy in the quarterfinals Jannik Sinner, whose ATP ranking is 11th. The match will be played on Wednesday.