Konami has not received the memo that talks about the drama of the situation of the E3 2023 and they plan to go to the convention armed with a new castlevania and the rumored remake of Metal Gear Solid 3

According to Andy Robinson, the same journalist who claimed that the E3 will be canceled this week konami is planning aE3 quite big”, affirming that a new castlevania is set to appear, along with the highly rumored remake of Metal Gear Solid 3.

“There is a new one castlevania in addition to the DLC of Dead Cells that they announced at the Game Awards”, explained the journalist. “And there is this remake of Metal Gear Solid 3which I also hope will eventually show itself.”

Regarding the possibility that other old games of Metal Gear Solid playable on modern platforms, Robinson said a year or two ago it was possible to some extent, but now it’s “less clear” what the situation is. “I imagine that the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 it’s going to be kind of a test bed for that,” Robinson said.

Robinson also pointed out how konami is “opening up to collaborate with more developers”, although it was not clear if he was referring only to the series silent hill or to the broader portfolio of konami. It has long been rumored about some kind of remake of Metal Gear Solid 3but there has been no official comment from konami about.

Last October, the long rumored and leaked Silent Hill 2 remake, which is being developed by the Bloober Team studio. They were also revealed at that time Silent Hill Fthe first game in the series to bring the story to Japan, and Silent Hill: Townfallwhich comes from the independent studio No Code.

Via: gamespot