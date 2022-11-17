He was sleeping on the sofa when his 24-year-old son Riccardo attacked him: Francesco De Felice died at 56

Another crime that shocked Italy and which happened in the municipality of Vittorio Veneto. Francesco De Felice he was 56 years old and a former colonel of the Italian Army who had been on leave for several years.

Credit: Facebook

The police have already identified the culprit, the 24-year-old son Riccardo, who has been arrested and has already confessed to the crime. Even if, according to the latest news, the motive is still shrouded in mystery.

The boy was found by officers, in confusional state, on the landing of the house. It was his wife who found the lifeless body of Francesco De Felice. The woman, shocked, tried to help him and then she alarmed the rescuers and the authorities. She realized it was too late now.

A dad who he couldn’t even defend himself from the fury of his son. A dad who lost his life at the hands of one of the most important people in his life.

The ex-colonel stood sleeping on the sofa, when the 24-year-old attacked him with a dumbbell. He hit him twice on the head and then took a knife.

Francesco De Felice would have woken up

It would seem, according to an initial reconstruction of the crime, that the man woke up and was able to get up. However he failed to fight for his life shortly after it is collapsed in the center of the living roomwhere his wife found him now deceased.

An initial examination on the body, he identified several woundsthe most severe in the neck and several hematomas to the head, surely caused by the gym dumbbell.

Credit: Facebook

The investigators are convinced that Francesco De Felice did it surprised in sleepas no signs of defense and struggle were identified on the body.

The agents they will listen now the young man, to try to understand what prompted him to take his father’s life.

It would seem, again according to the first investigations, that Riccardo is affected by psychic problems, but which is not currently under treatment. Which would also have been confirmed by the ULSS 2 Marca Trevigiana.