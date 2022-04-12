sega announced this week that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chroniclesthe first game in the series for consoles, will receive downloadable content or DLC that will include Tengen Uzuithe Pillar of Soundand other characters.

As planned, it will be available sometime in the summer of this year on multiple platforms. It is confirmed for versions of PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

It will also come to Switchwhich will be released for sale on June 10. uzui will be part of Additional Character Packwhich is paid content whose price has not been revealed.

It can be used in mode Versus of the game both locally and online. But he is not the only character that will be included, but there will be six more. Other two are Daki Y Gyutarōthe demon brothers from the second season of the anime.

Other fighters that will come in Additional Character Pack are Nezuko (Advanced Demon Form), Tanjirou (Entertainment District), Zenitsu (Entertainment District) and Inosuke (Entertainment District).

Each character will be published separately, but it will also be possible to purchase them together. In addition to this information sega shared details of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles for Switch.

New character DLC is also in the works: Tengen, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu & Inosuke, who use the skills from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime, along with Daki and Gyutaro will be available for purchase in a series of regular updates. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/t8hVkMP39M — Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles (NA/EU) (@demonslayer_hc) April 11, 2022

This Kimetsu no Yaiba game is already in presale on Nintendo Switch

What the company shared is that the pre-sale of the game is already available through the shop from the console. It will also be available in physical format and includes the base title plus outfits Kimetsu Academy Summer Uniform of various characters.

They are those corresponding to Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira Y Giyu Tomioka. Also three suits Butterfly Mansion Patient Wear from Tanjirou, Zenitsu and Inosuke.

To the aforementioned is added a key to unlock the Tanjirou Kamado from Kimetsu Academyand incidentally, 16 thousand Kimetsu Points.

Those who pre-order the digital version will also receive three keys to get nezuko, Zenitsu and Inosuke in their versions of Kimetsu Academy.

It’s a launch bonus available up to two weeks after it’s published. Everything mentioned above comes by default in the digital version of the game.

Hopefully a trailer will be released soon. Tengen Uzui in Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles.

Source.