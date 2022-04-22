Tenerife Go back to play at home, this time to receive to Huesca, one of the candidates for promotionbut except in the first days, he did not manage to get into the fight (follow the match live on AS.com). those of ramis look for the third win in a row, while those of Xisco Muñoz seems to have thrown in the towel to your options playoff. In theory, the roles are reversed since they were the Aragonese those who left at the beginning of the season as candidatesbeing a recently descended, while the people from Tenerifewho come from various campaigns of suffering, aspired to not be in trouble. It is confirmed that football is the dynamic of the unthinkable.

the local cast will try gain, for the first time in the campaign, three games in a row. So take a step of giant to certify its participation in the promotion of promotion and will continue dreaming of reaching second place. The oscenses, meanwhile, land in good dynamics, but perhaps the reaction has come late. for this duel, Luis Miguel Ramis must do at least a change since Pablo Larrea is sanctioned. surely it is Álex Corredera who will replace him to accompany Aitor Sanz in the double pivot. The rest of the eleven could look like the one who beat the Fuenlabrada The last Sunday. Enric Gallego will face the team that gave him the opportunity to debut in the First Division.

xisco -remembered on the Island for having played in the 2001/02 season-, advanced his goodbye from the Huesca team to the playoff. A hasty announcement, despite the fact that his team is eight points from the top zone. In the previous the preparer from Manacor He has rectified, but it seems that the pressure is off for the last days. In this type of circumstance, the teams either get carried away or they get the best version and the second option is what the club demands of them in the final stretch. The future of many players is in the forward and they have to earn continuity for the next course cas is the case of footballers like Pablo Martínez or Poveda. others like Seoane knows that her future passes through the First and they want to say goodbye through the big door before their contract ends on June 30, improving their outstanding numbers this season.