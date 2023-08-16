A 25-year-old from Cuneo, on holiday with his 23-year-old girlfriend in Tenerife, died overwhelmed by a tidal wave that occurred while the two were on the beach on the Costa dei Giganti, in Santiago del Teide. The accident took place on Monday, even though the body of the young man, lost at sea, was recovered only yesterday by the Civil Guard.

“When that huge wave arrived, I turned around and I couldn’t find him anymore. I started yelling ‘Luca, Luca’, I couldn’t see him. Then others pointed him out to me, he had been dragged towards the ocean. He was in between two waves, in a kind of undertow. It went up and down, went down and went up all the time,” the girl told La Stampa. “I would have gone to him, but they always kept me on the shore. And nobody did anything. Help arrived too late. Had they arrived five minutes earlier, Luca could have been saved”, the dramatic testimony of the 23-year-old.