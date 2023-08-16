In the period from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, the largest number of car owners with the maximum discount for accident-free driving under OSAGO, which can be obtained if there is no accident for 10 years, was recorded by auto insurers in such subjects as Moscow, where 45% of drivers have the maximum discount, the Moscow region and St. Petersburg, where they have a discount for 41% of drivers. On August 16, this was reported to Izvestiya by the President of the RSA Evgeny Ufimtsev.

In addition, the President of the RAMI noted that a large percentage of motorists with a discount for accident-free driving live in the Leningrad and Novosibirsk regions – 39% and 37%, respectively. According to Ufimtsev, in total, 24% of all car owners in Russia live in these five regions.

Meanwhile, the list of regions where there is the smallest number of car owners who have the maximum discount for accident-free driving includes the Chechen Republic (2.6% of motorists have the maximum discount), the Republic of Dagestan (3.6%), the Republic of Ingushetia (4.9%) , the Republic of Tyva (5.3%), as well as the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic and the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania – 11.2% in each region, respectively.

According to Yevgeny Ufimtsev, almost a third of all drivers do not get into an accident for many years in a row.

“The indicator of the share of such drivers in the region characterizes the situation on the roads of the region as a whole. If the share of accident-free drivers in a region is low, this means that there is a systemic problem in the region with either driver training or road conditions, or the risk of fraud is high. This means that for car owners in such regions, OSAGO is more expensive, ”summed up the head of the RAMI.

Earlier this day, it became known that Krasnodar, Novosibirsk and Perm were included in the list of the most insured cities in Russia in terms of hull insurance for a trip right after Moscow and St. Petersburg.

According to experts, Moscow and St. Petersburg remain the leaders in car insurance: in these subjects, 50,674 and 27,643 drivers are insured for hull insurance for a trip, respectively.

Meanwhile, Krasnodar, Novosibirsk and Perm are not far behind St. Petersburg. Thus, in these cities, the number of drivers who insure their cars for a short hull is 20,123, 18,984 and 12,535, respectively.