A source close to Hamas assured that ‘there was already an exchange of lists of names.’
Ten Israeli hostages will be released this Tuesday in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners, as part of the truce agreement between Israel and Hamas, a source close to the Palestinian Islamist movement told AFP.
“There was an exchange of lists of names (…) on the fifth day of the truce, without any objections,” declared the source, specifying that “foreign workers” held captive in Gaza will also be released.
(Developing).
AFP
