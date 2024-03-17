London (dpa)

Dutch coach Eric Ten Hag, coach of Manchester United, expressed his great happiness after his team qualified for the “single quarter” of the FA Cup, through its exciting victory over its guest, Liverpool.

4-3 in the quarter-finals.

“I think the first 30 or 35 minutes were the best minutes for us all season,” Ten Hag told ITV after the match.

He added, “We really interacted as a team, but then there was a gap between the lines, and this cannot be allowed against Liverpool. It is one of the best teams in Europe.”

He said, “After the end of the first half, it continued in the same way, and we had to make changes. We took risks. We played man to man, and the players performed wonderfully. The mentality and performance were wonderful, and the players had a strong belief in winning the match. They struggled to win and they achieved it.” ».